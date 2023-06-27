‘I come to you with a heavy heart,’ Webb County medical examiner says

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The medical examiner for Webb County says nine people have died in the past eight days from the intense heat wave that is gripping the South Texas border region.

“I come to you with a heavy heart,” Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern told Webb County Commissioners on Monday. “We don’t see this in our county. Laredo knows heat. Webb County knows heat. And I think our county was caught a little off-guard. These are unprecedented temperatures here.”

The deaths come as the South Texas border and northern Mexico have been caught under a heat dome that has lasted for weeks.

Laredo has had 100-degree heat every day since June 9, including a record-high of 115 degrees on June 19, CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale told Border Report.

Combined with the high humidity of South Texas, the temperatures actually feet hotter.

Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“These high temperatures are higher than what we normally see,” Stern said. “With heat indexes rising to 118 degrees and 120 degrees, extra precautions need to be taken.”

The City of Laredo has opened several cooling stations. Many of the centers accept pets as ways to entice border residents to get in out of the heat and not stay in a hot house.

Stern urged residents who want to be outside to do so in the early mornings and evenings “as the sun is going down.” Other tips she advised:

Eat light and cold foods.

Drink plenty of water.

Use a spray mister with water if outdoors.

Take breaks and go under shade if working outdoors.

The signs of heat exhaustion include cold and clammy skin; profuse sweating; weak pulse; muscle cramps; tiredness; weakness; dizziness and headache.

The signs of heat stroke, which can lead to death, include hot, dry skin; pounding pulse; high body temperature; confusion and loss of consciousness.

(Graphics by Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office)

Stern urges calling 911 for anyone with signs of heat stroke and, in the meantime, packing ice under armpits and groin areas to rapidly cool the body and removing the person from the sun and getting them into an air-conditioned environment.

“Check on your grandparents. Check on your neighbors,” Stern said. “This is heat like we’ve not seen here before.”

“Deaths due to heat are ruled as accidents and accidents are preventable deaths. All these deaths could have been prevented,” she said.