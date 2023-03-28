PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — Over $7.4 million worth of methamphetamine was found concealed in a truck shipment of charcoal on Friday at the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The drugs were found in an 18-wheeler crossing the bridge from the northern Mexican border city of Reynosa, CBP officers said Tuesday.

A canine unit alerted officers, who then screened the truck in secondary inspection using non-intrusive inspection equipment. This can include large-scale X-ray and Gamma-ray imaging systems, as well as a variety of portable and handheld technologies, according to CBP.

A total of 362 packages weighing 833 pounds of meth were found in the truck that was hauling charcoal, CBP said.

“This massive amount of methamphetamine was intercepted thanks to our CBP officers who used all of our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.