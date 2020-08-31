$30 million worth of meth found in semis hauling industrial machinery

Containers filled with 1,211 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers within a tractor trailer. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of drug seizures at one Texas border crossing netted nearly $30 million worth of methamphetamine earlier this month.

The larger of the two drug busts at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, occurred Aug. 14, when border officers had a drug-sniffing dog inspect a tractor-trailer that was supposed to be carrying only an industrial mixing machine.

Border officers conducted at non-intrusive imaging system inspection and found 1,211 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $24,222,381, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Containers filled with nearly 399 pounds of

methamphetamine seized by CBP officers within a

tractor trailer.

Using a drug-sniffing dog and the NIS on a shipment of industrial machinery on Aug. 17, border officers found 399 pounds of meth within the machine. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $5,582,752, the release said.

In a statement, Acting Laredo Port Director Andrew Douglas said the scope of methamphetamine abuse in the U.S. is on the rise.

“Seizures like these underscore the importance that CBP officers play in achieving our overall national border security mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics,” he said.

The drugs from both seizures had a combined estimated street value of $29,805,133. Special agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations are now investigating both cases.