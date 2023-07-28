SAN DIEGO — With temperatures in Mexicali reaching as high as 120 degrees this week, the border city, located about 120 miles east of Tijuana, has experienced 28 heat-related deaths so far this year.

In both 2021 and 2022, 27 people died due to the hot weather.

According to city officials, most of the victims were homeless or people who lived in shacks made out of wood or carton. And they say what makes it unusual, is that most of the victims were found dead in the heart of the city where help was available.

The city continues to urge residents who don’t have access to air conditioning to seek relief from the heat at one of hundreds of so-called hydration centers in the region.

These include large tents, city buildings and even private homes that are set up to handle people and migrants who walk off the streets. They are given water and food, and are provided with beds to rest for as long as they like. Showers are also available.

Officials fear more deaths will occur as the month of August and its humidity loom in the coming weeks.

The medical examiner in Mexicali is also in the process of determining the cause of death for three men recently found dead on the streets. It’s believed they too succumbed to the intense heat. If so, it would bring the total of heat-related deaths in Mexicali this year to 31.