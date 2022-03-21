Kern Ag Week 2022

Sponsored Content by: Bolthouse Farms

For more than 100 years, Bolthouse Farms has been an innovation leader in growing and distributing carrots and high-quality, innovative branded products. We employ nearly 3,000 people across the U.S. and Canada and is headquartered in Bakersfield, California.

Our story begins in 1915 in Grant, Michigan where the Bolthouse family started farming vegetables. When William Herman Bolthouse took over the farm in 1938, he expanded and focused on the production and distribution of carrots. In 1973, a second facility in Bakersfield, California was opened where year-round production was possible.

In 1990, we were among those who brought a breakthrough product to the marketplace – baby carrots. Frustrated with the waste in the carrot business, a local Kern County carrot grower peeled and cut “ugly” carrots into pieces and sold them in bags. With that simple act, the entire industry was transformed.

But innovation didn’t stop there. In 2003, we uncovered a demand for fresh carrot juice and our beverage business was born.

In 2007 we began our refrigerated dressings business featuring better-for-you creamy dressings made with yogurt and vinaigrettes made with extra virgin olive oil.

For more information for our product portfolio, history and career opportunities check out: bolthouse.com