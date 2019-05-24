Tami Mlcoch joined the 17 News team in April 2000. She currently co-anchors 17 News at 5 and 11 p.m. with Jim Scott.

Tami got her first on-air job in 1994 at the Orange County NewsChannel after graduating with a degree in broadcasting from California State University, Fullerton. From there, she went on to work as an Associate Producer at KCAL-9 TV in Los Angeles and a Reporter/Anchor at KERO in Bakersfield.

Tami has always been a “news junkie.” She knew at the age of ten that she wanted to pursue a career in broadcasting and that dream stayed with her. Tami also enjoys law so she minored in Criminal Justice to satisfy her desire to learn more about our legal system.

Tami is very active in the community, doing work on behalf of a number of causes. She is especially passionate about encouraging people to get on the bone marrow registry, a passion that grew from a little girl, Mikella McAuley, who passed away from leukemia while awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

When she’s not working, Tami enjoys spending time with her husband Brian and their three children.

You can contact Tami at:

TamiMlcoch@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/kgettami.mlcoch

or on Twitter @MlcochTami