Tabatha Mills

Tabatha is a newcomer to the KGET 17 team but not to the Golden Empire. Born and raised in Bakersfield, the former Standard Warrior and North High Star is excited to return home to deliver stories that matter to her hometown viewers.

Tabatha’s journey back home didn’t happen overnight. She attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo earning a degree in AgBusiness. During her time as a Mustang she also earned numerous minors, one being in AgCommunications. It was that minor that caused her to fall in love with journalism. Her passion for the field lead her to earn some of the university’s most prestigious journalism awards and made her one of the only non-journalism majors to do so.

After graduating from college, Tabatha held a position as an in-game entertainment and media manager with the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball team.

She later moved on to work as an anchor and reporter at WJHL Channel 11 in Johnson City, Tenn. Prior to joining the KGET 17 team, Tabatha was the news director and main anchor at Channel 6 in Lawrence, Kans.

You can contact Tabatha at:

TabathaMills@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/TabathaMillsKGET

or on Twitter @Tabatha_KGET