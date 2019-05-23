Olivia LaVoice joined KGET as a reporter in December 2015. Olivia is passionate about covering the crime and the criminal justice system in Kern County. Olivia is particularly interested in covering cold cases and shedding light on unsolved crimes that haven’t received media attention in decades.

Before coming to KGET, Olivia studied journalism and got her masters degree at the Annenberg School at the University of Southern California. In her spare time, Olivia spends time with her two rescue dogs, both of whom she found while reporting out in the field. She also watches a lot of Forensic Files and Dateline NBC.

You can contact Olivia at:

OliviaLaVoice@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/olivialavoicekget/

or on Twitter @OliviaKGET