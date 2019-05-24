Nick James (no relation to Rick James or Lebron James) joins the KGET news team from San Diego where he worked as a story producer and editor for NBC. He also worked for KUSI as a sports producer and web reporter. He worked both jobs there while substitute teaching in the San Diego Unified School District two years.

Before his time back San Diego, he worked in Lubbock, Texas covering Texas Tech and all of the high school sports in West Texas as well as a strong division two school Lubbock Christian University. Nick was also in East Texas in May 2009 to May 2011 as Sports Director. He also worked in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Roswell, NM. Yes, he did encounter aliens on several occasions but left his flying saucer in the land of enchantment.

He also worked at ESPN in Bristol, Conn. as a production assistant after graduating from college.

A graduate of California State University San Marcos in San Diego, he has a Bachelor’s Degree in communication and is a graduate of Chula Vista High School. Nick is old: Class of 1991 and he has an AARP card that he uses to get into the movies cheaper. Nick played basketball in high school, and then played baseball and football in college at Mid-America Nazarene University his junior year in Olathe, Kansas. Nick realized that an education was much more important and went back to San Diego to CSU San Marcos to concentrate on school.

Nick is an avid sports fan and loves to play basketball, flag football, softball, baseball, golf and just about anything that involves a ball and exercise at the same time.

Nick is the son of Andre and Shien-Tze James. He is an only child and is spoiled rotten. Nick has won several broadcasting awards for his work in New Mexico and also mentors kids that are interested in sports broadcasting.

Nick’s favorite movies are Remember the Titans, Office Space, Wedding Crashers, Rudy, Coming To America and Transformers.

Please email Nick with any story ideas or comments at NickJames@kget.com and follow him on Twitter @NJames_KGET

