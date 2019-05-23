Mary Kate Paquette joined the 17 News team in June 2017. She is a Bakersfield native, growing up watching Jim, Tami and Alissa on 17.

She attended Stockdale Elementary, Bimat Elementary, Actis Jr. High, Norris Middle School and Garces Memorial High School.

It was senior year of high school that her love of journalism began after taking the broadcast class.

Paquette graduated from Fresno State (Go ‘Dogs!) in May 2017 with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. While a Bulldog, she was actively involved with the campus television station, Fresno State Focus, where she produced, anchored, and reported. She also spent one summer studying abroad in Prague, where she traveled to other countries immersing herself in may different cultures. When she got back to the states, Paquette packed up and spent six-week interning in Washington D.C. for Bakersfield congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Paquette is proud to be back in her hometown serving the Golden Empire. She loves reporting on the unique people and services Kern County has to offer. If you have story ideas, email them to her at marykatepaquette@kget.com and follow her at twitter.com/mkpaquetteKGET