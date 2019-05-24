Maddie Janssen is the anchor for the Emmy Award winning 17 News at Sunrise and News at Noon, as well as a reporter and producer. Maddie is a Bakersfield native and Driller ’04 alumni. This local girl relishes waking up before the crack of dawn, (if her three kids let her sleep that long,) to help Kern County residents start their day. As a reporter and anchor with KGET since 2009, Maddie finds it a privilege to inform the community about the important topics and amazing people of Kern County.

Maddie and husband Justin have three sons, Eli, Noah and Wyatt. In her spare time Maddie also serves as a board member for Girl Scouts of Central California South and a member of Junior League of Bakersfield; she also serves on several committees for local non-profits.

Maddie graduated Chapman University in 2007. Before coming home to Bakersfield, she was a reporter at KULR8 in Billings, Montana.

Catch Maddie weekday mornings as the morning anchor for 17 News at Sunrise and the News at Noon.

You can contact Maddie at:

MadelynJanssen@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/maddie.janssen.7/

or on Twitter at @MaddieJKGET