Kevin Charette joined the 17 weather team 13 years ago. Originally from Washington state, he began his broadcasting career as a reporter and weekend weathercaster at the NBC station in Medford, Oregon. From there, he moved to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. After reporting for two years, Kevin decided it was time for a better life and decided to settle down in Bakersfield.

Kevin has always loved the science behind weather and finds it rewarding to keep those in his community on top of what’s going to happen. He believes a forecast must be informational, but also easy to understand. Kevin is proud to call Kern county home and hopes his forecasts will help people in their everyday lives.

Kevin graduated from Bates Tech in Seattle, Washington, where he studied broadcast communications. He is a current member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society. Kevin has received numerous awards for his work, including an Emmy for Best Morning News, Plank Foundation Humanitarian of the Year, and in 2007 Kevin was honored with Best Weathercast in Bakersfield from the Kern Press Club.

When Kevin’s not forecasting the weather, he loves to be on the baseball field. He has coached and served on the board at Northwest Bakersfield Baseball for 13 years. He also has a true passion for helping cancer patients in the community. In 2014 Kevin started his own non-profit Thumbs Up, Cancer Down. Each year his organization passes out hundreds of care bags to those going through chemo therapy in Kern County.

He says his goal is to forecast the weather, but also be part of a growing community he loves.

You can contact Kevin at:

KevinCharette@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/KevinCharetteKGET

or on Twitter @kevincharette