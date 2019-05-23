Karen Hua joined 17 News as a general assignment reporter in May 2018.

Born and raised in Boston, Karen attended the University of Michigan where she studied English, psychology, and film.

In college, she cut her teeth at The Michigan Daily newspaper. As an editor of the Arts section, she covered live events from Bonnaroo to Tribeca Film Festival. As a contributing writer for USA Today, she also wrote about higher education.

After three years, Karen graduated early to fulfill her lifelong dream of moving to New York to become a reporter. She joined the Forbes magazine staff to write about the business of luxury, with a focus on entertainment, fashion, and real estate. She covered three seasons of New York Fashion Week, where she interviewed celebrities from Idris Elba to Laverne Cox, and several Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs.

Karen’s next adventure took her to NBCUniversal, where she worked 70-hour, seven-day weeks at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Center. There, she learned from the best in the news business – producing segments for CNBC, writing for NBC New York, and managing the green room for the TODAY show. The highlights of her year include working the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the Grammy Awards, and the Met Gala.

One day, Bakersfield called, and within a week, she was making plans to move across the country to a city where she knew no one. For a lifelong East-Coaster accustomed to cold climates, warm winters (and not to mention triple digits) were quite the culture shock.

Nevertheless, she says Bakersfield has been incredibly welcoming – opening their hearts and their homes to her. It’s an honor to tell these incredible local stories that make a difference in the community.

In her spare time, Karen likes to make short films with her friends and take solo road trips. Her favorite travel experiences include backpacking through Morocco and camping across the American Southwest.

You can contact Karen at:

KarenHua@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/karenhuanews

or on Twitter @k_hua