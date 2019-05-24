Jim Scott has been broadcasting the news in Kern County since 1983. Born and raised in Casper, Wyoming, Jim’s career in broadcasting started in high school, as a graveyard shift deejay for a top-40 AM radio station in his hometown. He worked in radio through high school and college, and graduated with a broadcasting degree from the University of Wyoming, where he was student news director for the college radio station.

Jim’s first job out of college was news director for a small AM radio station in Newcastle, Wyoming. Two years later, he landed his first TV news job, at a Casper station. Two years after that, he accepted a job at KERO TV in Bakersfield. Jim met his wife and co-anchor Robin Mangarin at KERO. They married in 1989 and continue to anchor together to this day. When Robin was offered a job at a San Diego TV station in 1993, they decided to give it a try. Six months later, Jim was also working in San Diego, at a competing TV station.

In 1996, KGET TV asked them to come back to Bakersfield and work for 17 News. It was an offer they couldn’t refuse, and have never regretted. Jim’s news interests are varied. He enjoys covering local politics, government, the environment, energy and aerospace beats. His hobbies include golf, dirt biking, reading and enjoying quality time with his family.

Jim and Robin have two sons, Jack and Riley. The Scott family attends Canyon Hills Assembly of God and St. Francis Churches and deeply cherishes their church families. Jim loves living in Bakersfield and says the best thing about living in Kern County is the people and the giving spirit of the Golden Empire.

You can contact Jim at JimScott@kget.com or on Twitter @JimScottKGET