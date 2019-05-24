Alissa Carlson is the Chief Meteorologist at KGET-TV. She moved to Bakersfield in 2007 and has established herself as not only as the person to watch for an accurate and understandable forecast, but as a community servant.

Alissa hails from northwest Illinois, where she grew up on a farm. That sparked an interest in weather at an early age. She would watch severe storms with her Dad, who loves weather!

Going to the basement during tornado warnings warnings was common, and wind storms and snow storms were a normal part of life. Meanwhile, Alissa’s mom was a journalist, and she encouraged her to watch the news every night and read the newspaper daily. It was in high school that Alissa decided to follow in her mom’s footsteps and become a broadcast journalist. She landed a part time radio DJ job on a local AM station and was hooked.

After graduating Salutatorian in high school, Alissa went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science degree at Illinois State University followed by a Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology at Mississippi State University. While in college, Alissa applied for an overnight news anchor position at WQAD in Moline, IL. She became one of the youngest TV anchors across the country at that time. She worked in her hometown television market, known as the Quad Cities, before moving on to jobs in Greenville, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida.

Alissa holds the prestigious Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. In 2010, she won the Mark Twain Award from the Associated Press for Best Weathercast. She also won Best Weathercast in Bakersfield in 2009 & 2011 from the Kern Press Club. From 2014-2018, Alissa won 4 Emmy’s for her weather as part of the KGET News at 5pm newscast.

Alissa is very involved in the community, taking an active role in numerous charity events as an emcee. She has helped raise money and donations for organizations such as the SPCA, Gleaners, Volunteer Center, Children’s Miracle Network, and the Bakersfield Homeless Center, to name a few. In February 2008, Alissa was chosen for the cover of Bakersfield Magazine. She was selected as a Lady in Red by the American Heart Association, as part of its “Go Red For Women” campaign. She is pleased to be the Circle of Red Chairman with the American Heart Association, raising $30,000 on her own from 2017-2018. Alissa regularly attends St. Francis Catholic Church. She served as a lector at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church for 5 years.

She was honored to be a part of California State University-Bakersfield’s commencement ceremonies in 2014 and 2015, announcing the names of the graduates. Alissa’s dedication to Bakersfield earned her the Nomination for Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 by the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. She was also Mrs. Bakersfield 2017 and named Mrs. California in 2018.

Alissa is married to attorney Neil Schwartz and their wedding was featured in Bakersfield Magazine. They have one daughter and two dogs.

You can contact Alissa at:

AlissaCarlson@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/alissa.carlson2/

or on Twitter @ACarlsonKGET