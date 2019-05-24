Alex Fisher joined the 17 News team in May 2016. He reports on stories throughout the Golden Empire during the week and weekend. His story interests include wildfires, Kern’s Sober Reality and mail theft.

Fisher was born and raised in Bakersfield and is pleased to be back in his hometown.

He attended Rosedale North Elementary, Freedom Middle and graduated from Liberty High in 2012.

He graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Rhetoric. During his time at Pepperdine, he was actively involved with the campus television station, NewsWaves 32, as a producer, anchor and reporter.

He was also the assignment editor for the campus newspaper, The Graphic. He is currently involved with the Associated Press Television and Radio Association and the Associated Collegiate Press.

While at Pepperdine, Fisher studied abroad in Heidelberg, Germany for an academic year. While abroad, he traveled to 16 different countries, immersing himself in different cultures. He also spent a summer in Washington, D.C., interning at WRC-TV, NBC4.

Fisher prides himself being from this unique community. He has many fond memories in Kern County, including the snowstorm in January 1999. He is proud of what Kern County has to offer and looks forward to telling people’s stories in the Golden Empire.

You can contact Alex at:

AlexFisher@kget.com

on Facebook at facebook.com/alexfishernews/

or on Twitter @AlexFisherKGET