Building a Better Bakersfield

Recent years have been tough on local initiatives, charities and community projects. KGET and Dignity Health want to help bring awareness to the many great charities and local community initiatives right here in Kern County. Each month we will highlight a new charity or initiative.

February

A small trailer fire turns out to be a huge loss for the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the hundreds of children they serve every year. The shelter says that containers that went up in smoke stored more than 2,000 toys that were lost to the flames. Many of those toys were donated by our own viewers during our 17 Days of Christmas toy drive, so now the Bakersfield Homeless Center is calling on the community for help once again. Read More >

CLICK HERE to help with toy donations for the Bakersfield Homeless Center