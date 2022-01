Tune in Friday, February 11 to KGET News at Sunrise for the cutest game – the Bark Bowl!

KGET, Haddad Dodge, and Strata Credit Union are looking for forever homes for these adorable pups. You can adopt these canine athletes from Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue by visiting luckysanimalrescue.com

ADOPT THESE LOVABLE DOGS AND MORE AT

luckysanimalrescue.com