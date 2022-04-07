BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The four boys were playing in the Kern River at Hart Park the evening of Aug. 19, 2018.

Wrestling and goofing around, they noticed something large moving in the water. The object, a bag, touched the leg of Alejandro Cedeno, 16 at the time.

Cedeno, now 20, said they brought it to shore. It was heavy. Cedeno said he wondered if something valuable was inside.

He dumped the bag. Inside was a sweater that had been wrapped around another object.

“That’s when I saw it’s an arm because I see fingers,” Cedeno testified Thursday on the fourth day of the murder trial of Matthew Queen.

The severely decomposed limb was later identified as belonging to MIcah Holsonbake, whom Queen and his ex-girlfriend are accused of torturing and killing in late March 2018.

Queen, 45, and Baylee Despot are both charged in Holsonbake’s death, and Queen faces numerous other charges — including kidnapping and numerous gun-related offenses — that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

Queen and Holsonbake fabricated AR-style rifles, prosecutors said. It’s alleged Holsonbake was killed for either stealing a gun from Queen or swapping one with a weapon that had a faulty firing pin.

Despot disappeared shortly after Holsonbake. She has not been heard from.

After the discovery in the river, no other parts of Holsonbake turned up until last summer, when his skull was found in a bag in the river.

The trial is expected to last until early May.

This article will be added to throughout the day.