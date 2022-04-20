BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Vandecasteele didn’t hesitate when Matthew Queen, at the time his best friend, asked if he could use his garage to question someone about a stolen gun one night in late March 2018.

He testified Wednesday he thought Queen would intimidate Micah Holsonbake, make him tell the truth about what happened to the missing firearm. On the night in question, Vandecasteele said, he never saw Holsonbake and didn’t look in the garage.

The next day, however, he went inside and noticed something different: a large, red “grease stain” on a wooden shelf.

Prosecutors say the stain tested positive for blood matching Holsonbake’s DNA. His left arm and skull were recovered on separate occasions months later from the Kern River. The rest of his body has not been found.

Vandecasteele, who eventually spoke with detectives after spending a year in custody for an unrelated incident also involving Queen, told them, “I didn’t think (Queen) was killing anyone.” He notified them about the stain.

Queen, 45, is on trial on charges of torture, murder and numerous other offenses, including multiple gun-related offenses. He and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, are accused of torturing and killing Holsonbake at Vandecasteele’s detached garage on North Half Moon Drive. Queen and Holsonbake had fabricaed AR-15 rifles together.

Vandecasteele began testifying Tuesday afternoon and resumed Wednesday morning, the eighth day of trial. He said he and Queen were once close, but that changed after he went to jail and Queen started dating his girlfriend.