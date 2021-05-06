WATCH LIVE: Matthew Queen preliminary hearing in ‘Bakersfield 3’ case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, accused of killing a man who is part of what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3,” is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday where witnesses including the mother of his child are expected to testify.

The hearing is expected to last two days. Read about Wednesday’s hearing here. When it’s finished, a judge will determine whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to order Queen to stand trial on dozens of charges, including murder, torture and kidnapping.

Queen and Baylee Despot — who has been missing since 2018 — are both accused of killing Micah Holsonbake. A third defendant, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

The Bakersfield 3 refers to three acquaintances who were either killed or went missing within two months of each other in 2018.

Holsonbake was last seen around Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on March 23, 2018. Months later, an arm identified as belonging to Holsonbake was found in the Kern River near Hart Park. The rest of his body has not been found.

About a month after Holsonbake disappeared, Despot, Queen’s former girlfriend, went missing. She has not been heard from since.

The third person, James Kulstad, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. No one has been arrested in his killing. He knew both Holsonbake and Despot.