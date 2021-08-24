Skull of ‘Bakersfield 3’ member Micah Holsonbake recovered, mother says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The skull of “Bakersfield 3” member Micah Holsonbake was found Aug. 1 near the Kern River, his mother says.

Cheryl Holsonbake told 17 News on Tuesday coroner’s officials had notified her the skull belonged to her son.

A coroner’s release sent later Tuesday said the remains were identified Monday as Holsonbake’s.

Micah Holsonbake, 38, is believed to have been tortured and killed inside a garage in March 2018, then dismembered.

A severed, decomposed arm found in a bag retrieved from the river in August 2018 was identified through DNA testing as belonging to Holsonbake. Until now, it was the only part of him recovered.

Prosecutors say Matthew Queen and Baylee Despot tortured him to extract information about an alleged stolen gun. Witnesses have testified Queen and Micah Holsonbake put together illegal AR-15-style weapons.

Queen is charged with murder, torture, kidnapping and dozens of gun-related offenses. A trial is set for October.

Despot went missing a month after Holsonbake disappeared and has not been heard from since.

Between the two disappearances, James Kulstad was shot and killed on April 8, 2018.

The victims’ mothers realized the three knew each other. They labeled their children the “Bakesfield 3.”

No connection has been established between Kulstad’s death and the killing of Holsonbake, or Despot’s disappearance.