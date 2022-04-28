BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two days of postponements, the trial of Matthew Queen resumed Thursday with Queen testifying he drove around with law enforcement Tuesday and showed them locations where he buried Micah Holsonbake’s remains.

Prosecutor Eric Smith then began cross-examination, unleashing a blistering attack asking Queen if he’s a murderer, kidnapper, someone who points a gun in the faces of women. Queen said no.

Asked if he cut up a body and spread pieces of it across the county, Queen said that was true. But he denied being a violent person.

Queen, 45, and Baylee Despot, his ex-girlfriend, are accused of questioning Holsonbake in late March 2018 over a missing gun. Prosecutors say they tortured and killed him then disposed of his body. Holsonbake’s skull and left arm have been recovered from the Kern River.

Testifying earlier, Queen said Holsonbake pointed a gun on him and he tackled him. As they wrestled, Despot dropped a dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head, killing him, Queen said.

Queen asked friend Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele to use his garage, and he and Despot brought the body there, dismembered it and got rid of the remains. He said Vandecasteele had no knowledge of what they were doing.

Despot went missing shortly after Holsonbake and has not been located. She, Holsonbake and James Kulstad became known as the “Bakersfield 3” because each was killed or went missing within two months. Kulstad’s death is not connected to Queen’s case, authorities say.

Proceedings were delayed Tuesday after Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer said he needed to discuss certain matters with attorneys, and again on Wednesday when Queen appeared in court with facial injuries which the judge told the jury to not consider before excusing them.

