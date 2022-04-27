BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, murder suspect in the “Bakersfield 3” case, appeared in court Wednesday with a cut and bruising to his face.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer, talking to the jury, said it’s obvious Queen had been injured and postponed proceedings until Thursday morning. Queen is expected to resume testifying then.

Brehmer did not disclose how Queen was injured and told the jury they’re not to consider it.

Sheriff’s officials had not responded to an email and phone call from 17 News about whether Queen had been involved in a jail fight.

The trial, which began about two weeks ago, was also not in session Tuesday, Brehmer telling the jury he and attorneys had matters to discuss.

Prosecutors say Queen, 45 and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake over a stolen gun in March 2018. They used Vandecasteele’s garage to kill and dismember him, prosecutors have said.

Only Holsonbake’s skull and an arm have been recovered.

Queen is charged with torture and murder in Holsonbake’s death, as well as numerous other offenses, some involving threats to other people, others gun-related charges. It’s alleged he and Holsonbake fabricated AR-style rifles.

Despot disappeared shortly after Holsonbake. She, Holsonbake and James Kulstad became known as the “Bakersfield 3” because they knew each other and either died or went missing within two months. Kulstad’s death is not connected to Queen’s case, police said.