BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In response to some of the allegations against him, Queen testified people took his jokes the wrong way. He said pranks he pulled didn’t go over how he intended.

Queen may consider his actions a joke, prosecutor Eric Smith told a jury, but there’s nothing funny about murder, kidnapping and holding a woman at gunpoint.

They’re certainly not jokes to the victims, he said.

Smith began his closing argument Monday morning in Queen’s trial, which has been going on for roughly two-and-a-half weeks. He and defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy are expected to finish closing arguments Monday afternoon, after which jurors will begin deliberating on the 35 charges against Queen — including torture, murder, kidnapping and multiple gun-related offenses.

Prosecutors say Queen and Baylee Despot tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake in late March 2018. They allege Queen suspected Holsonbake had either stolen a gun or replaced one with a gun that had a defective firing pin.

In the years since his death, only Holsonbake’s left arm and skull have been recovered.

During testimony last week, Queen admitted to using a friend’s garage to cut up Holsonbake’s body. But he said Despot was the killer, not him.

Queen testified Holsonbake’s death occurred at Queen’s home on Compass Avenue. Queen said he made a joke and Holsonbake became angry and drew a gun. He pointed it first at Queen, then at Despot when she entered the room, according to Queen’s testimony.

When Holsonbake pointed the gun at Despot, Queen took advantage of the distraction and tackled him, Queen said. They struggled on the ground and tried to find the gun.

Queen said he managed to zip tie one of Holsonbake’s hands when Despot walked over and dropped a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake’s head, killing him.

They brought the body to the garage of Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, where they dismembered it, Queen said. He then disposed of pieces in spots throughout the county, he said.

In addition to killing Holsonbake, Queen is charged with threatening multiple other people, including a woman in an orchard who testified he pointed an AR-15 rifle at her head and asked how she would like it if her child grew up without a mother. She said he questioned her over Despot’s fidelity before releasing her.

Smith said Queen’s method of questioning others involved having a gun in his hand while inflicting or threatening to inflict pain.