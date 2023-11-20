BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “The Bakersfield Three” — the podcast about the disappearance of Baylee Despot and the killings of Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad — has reached the top of Apple Podcasts U.S. listener charts.

The podcast, reported, written and produced by former 17 News reporter Olivia LaVoice, details the winding story of the three friends who either went missing or were murdered within a 30-day period in 2018.

LaVoice also includes interviews with the mothers of the Bakersfield 3, who formed a bond as they made the decision to seek answers for themselves.

“The mothers of the Bakersfield Three have such a powerful and important story that deserves to be heard,” LaVoice said Monday. “From the time I started covering this case while working as a KGET reporter, the perseverance and strength of the moms resonated with me deeply.”

The podcast, titled “The Bakersfield Three,” was released on Nov. 7 and has since reached millions of listeners for the story with many twists and turns, leaving many with more questions than there are answers.

Since the podcast’s release, it has hovered near the top of Apple Podcasts’ Top Shows chart along with “The Daily” from The New York Times, Trevor Noah and Serial’s “The Kids of Rutherford County.” Over the weekend, “The Bakersfield Three” took over the top spot from Jason and Travis Kelce and their “New Heights” podcast.

“I am hopeful the podcast will reach the right people, who will find it within themselves to do the right thing and speak with investigators,” LaVoice said in an email.

You can listen to “The Bakersfield Three” wherever you listen to podcasts including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.