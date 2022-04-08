BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Newly released from jail, Shane Buchanan contacted acquaintance Baylee Despot through Snapchat. They made plans to hang out.

Shortly afterward, as he stood in the doorway of his room at the Red Roof Inn the morning of April 15, 2018, a car pulled into the parking lot. Buchanan believed it was Despot.

Moments later, a man armed with an AR-15 rifle ran toward him, Buchanan testified Friday in the trial of Matthew Queen. He slammed the door shut, locked it and called 911.

“They’re outside the door trying to kick in the door,” Buchanan said in the 911 call played for the jury.

“Please don’t let me die,” he said.

Buchanan’s testimony came on the fifth day of Queen’s trial on dozens of charges including torture, murder, kidnapping and weapons-related offenses.

Queen, 45, and Despot — Queen’s ex-girlfriend — are accused of killing Micah Holsonbake, 38, over a stolen gun in late March 2018. Despot disappeared shortly afterward and has not been located.

Prosecutors allege she and Queen questioned and killed Holsonbake at the detached garage of Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele.

Buchanan, one of several people Queen is accused of threatening in separate incidents, testified Vandecasteele was the man who rushed him with the AR-15. He said he knew Vandecasteele and had sold him drugs.

He told the court he believed Queen was also involved.

Someone kicked the motel room door and said, “It’s just Matt and I just want to talk to you,” Buchanan testified. The voice was not Vandecasteele’s, he said.

“You don’t talk to people when they run at you with a gun. I don’t want to be a part of that conversation,” Buchanan told the court and laughed.

He said he texted Vandecasteele afterward and asked why he came after him. He never got a response.

“I thought they were going to kill me,” Buchanan said.

Testimony will continue throughout the day and this article will be updated.