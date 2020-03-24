No new leads 2 years since disappearance of Micah Holsonbake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marks two years since the disappearance of Micah Holsonbake. He is part of a local mystery that’s drawn nationwide attention but remains unsolved.

Holsonbake went missing in East Bakersfield and last seen around Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on March 23, 2018.

Months later his arm was found in the Kern River near Hart Park — the rest of his body has not been found.

Holsonbake is part of the Bakersfield 3 along with Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Their mothers all believe the cases are connected — the three knew each other, ran in the same social circles and were murdered or disappeared just months apart from each other.

Bakersfield police continues investigating Holsonbake’s disappearance and said there is no new information to share.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on Holsonbake’s disappearance and $16,000 for information in Baylee Despot’s case.

Anyone with information on Holsonbake’s disappearance is urged to contact police at 327-7111 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.