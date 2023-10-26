BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of the Bakersfield 3 is the subject of a new podcast from a former 17 News reporter.

Award-winning reporter Olivia LaVoice spent years at KGET extensively covering the cases of the Bakersfield 3 — the deaths of Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad and the disappearance of Baylee Despot. They were all friends with common acquaintances.

The podcast titled “The Bakersfield Three” follows the case of the three friends who either went missing or were murdered within a 30-day period.

Micah Holsonbake first went missing in March 2018. Two weeks later his friend James Kulstad was murdered, and two after Kulstad’s killing, Baylee Despot disappeared. Since then the twists and turns in the case have often felt endless.

The podcast includes new reporting from Olivia LaVoice, interviews with those involved including Micah’s mother, Cheryl Holsonbake. The podcast also includes the voices of 17 News journalists who covered the case — Maddie Janssen, Alex Fisher and Jason Kotowski.

The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts. All 15 episodes of “The Bakersfield Three” will be released on Nov. 7.

You can follow Olivia LaVoice on her Facebook page here.