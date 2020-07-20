Mother of missing Baylee Despot offering $1,000 reward to help find her

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jane Parrent, the mother of missing Baylee Despot, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information on her daughter’s location.

Parrent announced the reward in a video posted on social media Monday. The cash reward comes out of Parrent’s own pocket and is separate from the $16,000 reward that Kern County Secret Witness is offering for information leading to the resolution of Despot’s disappearance.

“I really need to find her, need to find (out) what happened to her,” she said in the video. “I’m not going to stop until I find Baylee and I bring her home.”

Despot is one of the “Bakersfield 3,” a trio of people who went missing or were killed within weeks of each other in 2018. In May, Despot and her former boyfriend, Matthew Queen, were charged with the murder of Micah Holsonbake, another member of the Bakersfield 3 whose arm was recovered in the Kern River.