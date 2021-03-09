Moms of Bakersfield 3 speak with Dr. Phil about developments in the case

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — The moms of the Bakersfield 3 spoke on “Dr. Phil” today to discuss developments in the case since their previous appearances on the show in 2019.

Cheryl Holsonbake, Jane Parrent and Diane Byrne — along with a few other family members — talked with Dr. Phil about the case as part of today’s episode, titled “The Bakersfield 3: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later.”

Holsonbake talked about how remains found in the Kern River were identified as belonging to her son Micah and discussed the arrest of Matthew Queen in 2019 in connection with his death.

“I think early on, there was a lot of shock and, obviously, pain. I withdrew from almost everybody,” she said.

Jane Parrent also talked about her daughter Baylee Despot’s disappearance and how she was charged in connection with Holsonbake’s murder last year.

“I don’t believe Baylee is alive,” she said. “My heart knows something bad has happened to her, but my head doesn’t want to catch up to that place yet.”

Parrent and Holsonbake said the development of Baylee being charged in connection with Micah’s death put added strain on their relationship.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, Cheryl must think I’m a horrible mom for Baylee to do something like this,'” she said. “I would imagine how I would feel if someone participated in Baylee’s death. I would feel surprised and angry and hurt.”

Diane Byrne said there have been no breaks in the investigation into the death of her son, James Kulstad, who died in a shooting in 2018.

Another episode focused on the Bakersfield 3 — “The Bakersfield 3: Moms Confront Their Own Demons” — is airing Wednesday.