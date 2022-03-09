BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Matthew Queen, who is accused of torturing and killing a man in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case, will be presided over by Judge Charles R. Brehmer in Department 4 of Kern County Superior Court.

The Queen trial was assigned to Brehmer’s courtroom Wednesday with proceedings tentatively scheduled to begin March 21. Motions will be heard and a jury selected and then opening statements will be presented in what’s expected to be a 45-day trial.

Prosecutor Eric Smith and defense attorney Timothy Hennessy were meeting with Brehmer Wednesday to go over scheduling.

Queen, 45, and ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot are accused of killing Micah Holsonbake. A severed arm belonging to Holsonbake was found in 2018 in the Kern River and his skull was recovered last year in the river east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Queen is also charged with multiple firearm, kidnapping and threat offenses stemming from other incidents. He and Holsonbake assembled illegal AR-15-style rifles, prosecutors say.

Despot is charged with torture and murder but has not been located since going missing shortly after Holsonbake disappeared.

The garage of Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele is believed to have been the site of the torture and killing. Vandecasteele took a plea deal and has agreed to testify at Queen’s trial.

Vandecasteele won’t be sentenced until after he testifies.

Despot, Holsonbake and a third person, James Kulstad, were either killed or went missing within months of each other in 2018. Kulstad was shot and killed and his case is not believed to be related to Holsonbake’s death and Despot’s disappearance.