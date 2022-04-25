BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen began testifying Monday afternoon in his trial on charges of murder, torture, kidnapping and multiple other offenses that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Queen, 45, and Baylee Despot, are accused of questioning Micah Holsonbake in late March 2018 about a missing gun then killing him and disposing of his body. Holsonbake’s skull and left arm have been recovered from the Kern River.

Despot went missing shortly after Holsonbake and has not been located. She, Holsonbake and James Kulstad became known as the “Bakersfield 3” because each was killed or went missing within two months. Kulstad’s death is not connected to Queen’s case, authorities say.

During the trial, now in its tenth day, multiple witnesses have testified Queen, for various reasons menaced them — several saying he threatened to kill them.

Most of those involved in the case met each other through drug use. Holsonbake used and sold cocaine and Despot frequently used methamphetamine, according to testimony.

This article will be updated.