Matthew Queen confirmed for trial in ‘Bakersfield 3’ murder case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man charged in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” murder case was set Friday for Feb. 28.

It’s possible a courtroom will be assigned on that date for the trial of Matthew Queen. Pretrial motions will then be heard and a jury selected.

Queen, 45, and ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot allegedly tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake in 2018. Holsonbake’s severed arm was found months later in the Kern River, and his skull was recovered last year east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Queen is also charged with multiple firearm, kidnapping and threat offenses stemming from other incidents. Prosecutors say Queen and Holsonbake assembled illegal AR-15-style rifles, selling some.

Prosecutors also brought torture and murder charges against Despot. She has been missing since 2018.

Another co-defendant, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, 35, took a plea deal last year and agreed to testify at Queen’s trial. Prosecutors allege the torture and killing took place in his garage.

Holsonbake and Despot are members of the “Bakersfield 3,” acquaintances who were killed or went missing within two months of each other in 2018.

James Kulstad, the third person, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.