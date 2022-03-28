BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury selection for the Matthew Queen trial has completed, according to Kern County court officials.

Motions will be heard Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m., officials said.

Opening statements will begin next Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m., officials said.

Queen, 45, and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, are accused of torturing and killing Micah Holsonbake in 2018. Holsonbake’s severed arm was found in the Kern River, and his skull was recovered last year east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Queen has been charged with murder, torture and dozens of other offenses in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case. The trial is expected to last about 45 days.

Despot is also charged but has been missing since 2018.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.