BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He stayed by his truck after arriving early Jan. 27, 2019, at the apartment of his former roommate, Joseph DiGiacomo said.

He never entered the apartment of Caleb Seiler, DiGiacomo told a jury Wednesday. He said Matthew Queen and another man went inside, but maintained he never left his truck.

Prosecutor Eric Smith repeatedly questioned him on this point. He had DiGiacomo read reports of his conversation with police.

DiGiacomo, after several more denials, relented. Yes, he went inside the apartment and into Seiler’s room to wake him up so Queen could question him.

“I’m a good man,” DiGiacomo said, choking up after further questioning and insisting he didn’t kidnap Seiler. “I work hard.”

DiGiacomo finished testifying Wednesday morning, the third day of Matthew Queen’s trial on charges of murder, torture, kidnapping and multiple other offenses.

Queen and his ex-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, are accused of torturing and killing Micah Holsonbake over a stolen gun. Despot, who is also charged, disappeared shortly after Holsonbake went missing in March 2018. Parts of his body was later recovered from the Kern River.

Prosecutors say Queen, 45, threatened and kidnapped multiple people, including Seiler, before he was charged with Holsonake’s death. He and Seiler fabricated AR-style weapons, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Seiler has testified Queen, DiGiacomo and a third man he didn’t know forced him from his bed and drove him around Oildale. He said Queen threatened to kill him and accused him of telling police Queen sold guns.

Seiler said Queen released him after taking his shoes and removing the battery of his cellphone.

Opening statements were presented Monday. The trial is in its third day and expected to last a month.

This article will be added to.