BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recordings of phone calls played Friday in the trial of Matthew Queen contained multiple threats of violence, with a voice identified as Queen’s saying, “I’m gonna go over there and (expletive) shove a pistol down his (expletive) throat.”

Queen made that comment to a friend, Russell Smith, in 2019 when he discovered his SUV had been broken into, according to the recording played for the jury. Queen told Smith he’ll confront the thief and tell him, “I don’t call cops, but what I will do is I will take your (expletive) life, you (expletive) punk.”

Jurors heard that and other recordings on the tenth day of Queen’s trial on torture and murder charges in the death of “Bakersfield 3” member Micah Holsonbake, as well as dozens of other offenses including multiple firearm-related charges.

Queen, 45, faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. Prosecutors say he terrorized multiple people, either inflicting or threatening to inflict violence against them and, in Holsonbake’s case, killing him.

It’s alleged Queen and Baylee Despot, his ex-girlfriend, questioned Holsonbake about a stolen gun in the detached garage of an acquaintance then killed him. Queen and Holsonbake fabricated AR-15-style rifles together, prosecutors say.

Holsonbake’s left arm and skull were recovered months later, on separate occasions, in the Kern River.

Despot went missing shortly after Holsonbake disappeared in March 2018 and has not been found.

Co-defendant Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele has taken a plea deal and testified earlier this week that Queen asked to use the garage to interrogate Holsonbake. He testified he never saw or heard Holsonbake on the night he’s believed to have been killed, only Queen and Despot.

On Friday, Bakersfield police Sgt. Chad Garrett testified wiretaps were placed on Queen’s phone in 2019.

On July 5, 2019, police intercepted the call between Queen and Smith. Given the remarks made by Queen, an officer was sent to the area, told to make himself as visible as possible to deter violence.

Detective Matt Tramel testified he parked in the area, turned on his overhead lights and walked around the neighborhood, making sure many people saw him.

Standing and talking near a truck and Suburban were Queen, another man and a woman, Tramel testified. Queen and the woman eventually got in the Suburban, and the other man got in the pickup, and they left.

Tramel said he was later shown photos and identified Russell Smith as the man who was talking with Queen, and the woman as Sara Wedemeyer, whom Queen was dating at the time.

Under cross-examination, Tramel said he doesn’t recall Queen speaking with him, asking if he was there because his Suburban had been broken into.

“I forget things all the time,” Tramel said.

In a phone call recorded on another day in 2019, two men identified by Garrett as Queen and Smith are talking.

During the course of the call, Queen says “smoke his (expletive)” twice, “put a bullet in his (expletive) forehead” and “I say go in there, tie him to a chair, set him on fire.” It was unclear from the recording who the person was Queen was threatening.