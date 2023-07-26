BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Since the death of Micah Holsonbake in March 2018, remains of his body have been found throughout the years, taking a toll on a family still grieving their loss.

“We want to bring Micah home and bringing Micah home piece by piece is unbearable and it could last for years because every time there is something found it’s a good thing but it’s a very difficult thing,” Micah’s father Lance Holsonbake said in 2020.

“Maybe in five years there will be a foot or an arm. I mean this is going to go on for a long time,” Micah’s mother Cheryl Holsonbake said in 2022.

Proving prophetic, in 2021, boys playing in the Kern River found Holsonbake’s arm months after his death and a girl located a bag containing his skull.

According to Lance Holsonbake, another body part has been found near Maricopa, more than 42 miles east of Bakersfield. Holsonbake wrote on Facebook that search crews found a vertebra lying on the ground last year and just a few weeks ago, DNA testing confirmed it belonged to Micah.

The coroner also confirmed it belonged to Micah.

Last year, Mathew Queen was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 30 years to life for Micah’s death after he admitted he helped cut up his body, scattered the remains across Kern County and apologized to the family.

“I do have a heart and for what it’s worth my heart goes out to you,” Mathew Queen said in court in 2022.

Queen also alleged it was his ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, who is still missing, who killed Holsonbake and that he tried to help protect her.

“I’m not the murderer you were led to believe I was. No matter how hard they tried or how hard they wanted it to be right they were wrong,” Queen said.

However, with the latest body part found, the family says they do not plan to move forward to look for justice, stating, “In reality, there can be no real justice or closure,” and said that now may be time to bury what they have of their son and place his headstone in the cemetery.