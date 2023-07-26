BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bone found in Maricopa has been confirmed to belong to Micah Holsonbake, according to a post from Holsonbake’s father.

Lance Holsonbake shared a message on Facebook saying search crews found vertebra lying on the ground in an area near Maricopa last year. DNA testing confirmed the bone belongs to Micah, Lance said.

Micah’s skull was found near Lake Ming in 2021. Lance’s post to Facebook said it is likely whatever remains belonging to Micah have been scattered by animals and will never be found.

“It’s a misconception about a loss to homicide that we look for justice and closure. In reality there can be no real justice or closure,” Lance Holsonbake’s message reads.

“What was done can never be undone or made right. We learn to live with the loss and come to accept that grief will be our constant companion for the rest of our lives.”

Micah Holsonbake, along with James Kulstad and Baylee Despot were acquaintances now known as the “Bakersfield 3.” The three were killed or went missing within months of one another in 2018.

Matthew Queen was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murder and several other charges in connection to Micah Holsonbake’s death.

James Kulstad‘s murder has not been solved. Baylee Despot is missing but has been accused in Micah Holsonbake’s death.