Baylee Despot missing for 3 years, case remains unsolved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday marks three years since 20-year-old Baylee Despot went missing. She’s part of the Bakersfield 3 — a trio who went missing or were killed within weeks of each other in 2018.

Despot was reported missing and no physical evidence has emerged confirming her possible death.

She and her former boyfriend Matthew Queen were charged with murdering their mutual frined Micah Holsonbake — a member of the Bakersfield 3 whose arm was found in the Kern River in late 2018.

Quen is due in court Monday and faces charges of torture and a couple dozen other crimes.

The third member of the Bakersfield 3 is James Kulstad. He was shot and killed in South Bakersfield on April 8, 2018.