BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “The Bakersfield Three” podcast was featured on national television Thursday afternoon.

17 News covered the Bakersfield Three extensively and it became one of the most streamed podcasts on Apple.

“The Bakersfield Three” is a podcast written and reported by former KGET reporter Olivia LaVoice. Thursday, Oliva was a guest on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

The podcast follows the case of three friends, who either went missing or were murdered within a 30-day period.

Micah Holsonbake first went missing in March 2018. Two weeks later his friend James Kulstad was murdered and two weeks after that, their friend Baylee Despot disappeared.

Since then the twists and turns in this case have oftentimes felt endless. All 15 episodes of “The Bakersfield Three” are now available.