BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen considered himself a modern day “boogeyman,” using that term when he threatened others, and carrying out crimes including the torture and murder of a man he believed stole from him, an attorney said as Queen’s trial began Monday.

Prosecutor Eric Smith, during a roughly 40-minute opening statement, went over the 35 charges against Queen, who is accused of killing a member of the so-called “Bakersfield 3,” kidnapping and threatening other people in separate incidents, and fabricating and selling AR-15-style weapons.

He asked the jury to return guilty verdicts on all counts. Queen faces 50 years to life if convicted of all charges.

Defense lawyer Timothy Hennessy gave a brief opening statement asking the jury to keep an open mind. He said the story behind this case is not one of a “single evil man.”

“By the end of this you may not like Mr. Queen, you may hate Mr. Queen, but you won’t believe he is responsible for Mr. Holsonbake’s death,” Hennessy said.

Smith spent much of his opening focusing on the gun-related charges against Queen. He said firearms are initially what brought Queen to the attention of law enforcement, and they are what led to Holsonbake and Baylee Despot, Queen’s ex-girlfriend, running in his circle.

Holsonbake and Queen built illegal rifles using parts bought online, Smith said. Despot helped sell the weapons.

The prosecutor displayed messages sent by Despot where she asked acquaintances if they knew people interested in purchasing assault weapons.

Guns brought Queen and Holsonbake together — and a gun may have served as the impetus for Holsonbake’s killing.

Smith said Queen and Despot believed Holsonbake either stole a gun or replaced one with a faulty firing pin. The prosecutor said the two decided to question Holsonbake.

They took him in late March 2018 to a detached garage at the home of Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, Smith said, where they zip-tied Holsonbake, tortured him and killed him.

Vandecasteele, who took a plea deal last year, has agreed to testify. He told police about a reddish stain found on a shelf in the garage after Queen and Despot left.

That stain tested positive for Holsonbake’s DNA, Smith said.

Vandecasteele also told authorities Queen asked him for help disposing of “something” the day after Holsonbake was taken to the garage. Vandecasteele, feeling lousy from drug use, didn’t go, but said Queen returned with dirt on his clothes, Smith said.

Cellphone data shows Queen traveled to the Maricopa area that day, Smith said.

Months later, boys playing in the Kern River found a black bag. Inside was a sweatshirt, rope and a decomposed arm.

The arm was later identified as belonging to Holsonbake.

Last year, another bag located in Lake Ming area contained a skull. Dental records showed it belonged to Holsonbake, Smith said.

The prosecutor said expert witnesses will testify to how they determined a powerful impact to the head killed Holsonbake. A gunshot wound can’t be ruled out.

Despot went missing in April 2018 and has not been heard from.

The trial is expected to last about a month.