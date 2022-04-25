BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In late March 2018, Matthew Vandecasteele performed an internet search for how to dissolve a human body.

Cellphone records place Matthew Queen’s phone at Vandecasteele’s home when the search was done, according to testimony by Sgt. Chad Garrett Monday in Queen’s murder trial, which entered its tenth day.

Also Monday, a video played of Queen with his family opening presents in Christmas 2017 showed him receive a helmet in a red and black “Bilt” bag — the same type of bag in which Micah Holsonbake’s skull was found last year.

Queen, 45, is accused of torturing and killing Holsonbake at Vandecasteele’s detached garage about March 21, 2018, dismembering him and disposing of the body. He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Holsonbake’s left arm and skull were later recovered, on separate occasions, in bags in the Kern River. The rest of his body has not been found.

Queen’s ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, who went missing shortly after Holsonbake, is also charged with torture and murder. She has not been located.

Despot, Holsonbake and James Kulstad became known as the “Bakersfield 3” because each was killed or went missing within two months. Kulstad’s death is not connected to Queen’s case, authorities say.