Bakersfield 3 mothers post Facebook video thanking community for support following following murder charges in related Holsonbake case

Their work toward solving the three cases will continue they say in Facebook video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mothers of the Bakersfield 3 are thanking the community for its support, and they say their efforts toward finding answers in the three cases have not been affected by the district attorney’s office filing of murder charges against Baylee Despot and Matthew Queen.

In a Facebook video Thursday, the three mothers — Jane Parrent, Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne — said they are thankful for the support they’ve received since Wednesday’s announcement of murder charges in the death of Micah Holsonbake by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Zimmer announced murder charges were filed against Despot and Queen in Holsobake’s death. His arm was found in the Kern River months after his disappearance in March 2018. The rest of his body has not been found.

Despot has been missing for two years, but since there is no definitive evidence of Despot’s possible death, the murder charge was flied and arrest warrant was issued against her, Zimmer said Wednesday.

On Thursday, the mothers said they will also make further comment on the case because they don’t want to jeopardize investigators’ and the district attorney’s office’s work on the case.

They also say said their work through the Bakersfield 3 charity is not affected and are planning on a future fundraiser for the Secret Witness program.

Anyone with information on the murders of Micah Holsonbake, James Kulstad or the whereabouts of Baylee Despot is asked to call the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.