BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing Monday to assign a courtroom for what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case was moved to Wednesday and a judge ordered 10 witnesses to return.

The witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify at the trial of Matthew Queen, who, along with ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, is alleged to have tortured and killed a man in 2018.

One witness not present Monday shared the same last name as Queen. Judge Colette M. Humphrey is holding a bench warrant until Wednesday to see if they show.

Queen, 45, and Despot are accused of killing Micah Holsonbake. A severed arm belonging to Holsonbake was found in 2018 in the Kern River and his skull was recovered last year in the river east of the overflow parking lot of Pyle’s Boys Camp.

Queen is also charged with multiple firearm, kidnapping and threat offenses stemming from other incidents. He and Holsonbake assembled illegal AR-15-style rifles, prosecutors says.

Despot is charged with torture and murder but has not been located since going missing shortly after Holsonbake disappeared.

The garage of Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele is believed to have been the site of the torture and killing. Vandecasteele took a plea deal and has agreed to testify at Queen’s trial.