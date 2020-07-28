Bakersfield 3 Charity sends letter to Board of Supervisors requesting search of Buena Vista Lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield 3 Charity has asked the Kern County Board of Supervisors for resources to search Buena Vista Lake. The letter to the board requested help in sourcing labor to search the lake where human remains have been discovered in the past.

The letter mentions the Bakersfield 3 Charity and Kern County Board of Supervisors have worked together before. Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved the donation of a sonar scanning system to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office from the Bakersfield 3 Charity. The sonar system is used during search and rescue missions.

“We are asking the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff to look at what solutions the county has available to provide search and rescue resources to use our powerful tools to search Buena Vista Lake. We would ask that Supervisors explore every option to make this happen for Kern County residents and for families of victims,” said the letter.

A body was found in a vehicle pulled out of Buena Vista lake earlier this month after human remains were found by visitors. In 2018 a leg was found at Buena Vista Lake. KCSO confirmed that the Department of Justice determined the leg found in the lake belonged to a woman, but, investigators don’t know who the woman was or how her leg got there.

The Bakersfield 3 Charity’s mission is to “bring victims of violent crimes, missing persons, and their families together to build hope and strengthen Kern County through community engagement and victim advocacy.”

Read the full letter:

Dear Board of Supervisors through the madame chair,

This is not the first time human remains have been found in Buena Vista Lake. You may recall, a human leg bone was discovered in July 2018

