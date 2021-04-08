3 years after James Kulstad was murdered, ‘Bakersfield 3’ cases remain unsolved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks three since James Kulstad — one of the people known as the Bakersfield 3 — was killed.

Police say Kulstad was gunned down in the driveway of a South Bakersfield home on April 8, 2018. Bakersfield police did not have an update on the case Thursday.

Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot — the other two of the so-called Bakersfield 3 — also went missing around the same time.

Holsonbake’s arm was later dicovered in the Kern River. The rest of his body was never found.

Despot and Matthew Queen are accused of killing Holsonbake before Despot disappeared.

Queen faces dozens of charges.