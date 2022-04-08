BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of James Kulstad — a member of the “Bakersfield 3.”

Kulstad was shot dead early April 8, 2018, in the driveway of a home in the 5700 block of Sandstone Lane in south Bakersfield. A possible suspect vehicle was described as a newer-model silver sedan.

Kern County Secret Witness is offering the reward, police said in a news release Friday.

Kulstad, Baylee Despot and Micah Holsonbake became known as the Bakersfield 3 because each was killed or went missing within two months in 2018.

Prosecutors allege Matthew Queen and Despot tortured and killed Holsonbake over a missing gun. Queen is currently in trial. Despot vanished in 2018 and has not been heard from.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.