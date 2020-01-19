Thousands descend on Downtown Bakersfield for third annual Women’s March Kern County

The third annual Women’s March Kern County took place in Downtown Bakersfield Saturday.

The event started at 10 am at Central Park at Mill Creek on 21st Street and ended after the march at 3 pm.

“It’s all about empowering women and the community,” said co-director Robin Walters.

From vendors and food, to speakers and performers, the march captured the minds of many.

Ashleen Mahal, who sung the national anthem during today’s rally, was particularly struck by the atmosphere.

“I felt proud that there was so many people coming together for this purpose,” said Mahal.

Brent Mcclanahan felt the same way. The father of two attending today’s festivities to give thanks to all the women in his life.

“I’m here, because I want to say thank you to women who give life to us and respectfully show you the love and dedication you deserve,” said Mcclanahan.

The most prominent speaker was labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. The 89-year-old addressed many of the issues facing women today and stressed the importance of the 2020 elections.

A sentiment of that Co-Director Kimberly Kirchmer echoed to 17 News.

“I want women to know that their voice counts, and it’s important. I want them to go to the polls and vote in their best interest,” said Kirchmer.

To learn more about Women’s March Kern County click here.