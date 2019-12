You may know the story by now.

Strata Credit Union is granting 70 wishes to celebrate its 70th Anniversary.

Now it’s down to the final wish.

For the final wish, the credit union joined KGET’s Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway.

With the help of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, three families in the community will be surprised with a christmas tree and presents.

A final wish times three for a merry and bright Christmas.